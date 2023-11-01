Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jasmine Tookes made tweed an absolute need.

The model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 31, looking all kinds of elegant. She may not have been dressed in costume for Halloween, but her mostly-black look still suited the day (with style).

Tookes wore skinny black pants tucked into tall leather boots, a white collared shirt and a black tweed blazer with gold buttons. She also carried an Hermes Birkin bag and donned Saint Laurent sunglasses, her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Most of Us own a white shirt and black boots already — but we seriously need a blazer like hers!

Get the Mina Self Tweed Plaid Blazer for just $56 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Mina Self blazer launched on Amazon just a few weeks ago, and it’s already at the top of our most-wanted fall fashion list. Like the style Tookes wore, this Amazon pick has a textured tweed material, metallic buttons climbing up both sides of the placket and long lapels. And yes, it also has the pockets!

This fully-lined blazer actually comes in two variations of black, so you’ll want to check both out on the Amazon page. You’ll also find pink, beige and white variations! Want to see other black styles before checking out? Check out other similar finds we spotted on Amazon below!

