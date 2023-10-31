Your account
Jessica Alba’s Baggy Blue Jeans Are Our New Fall Shopping Inspo

By
Jessica Alba in baggy jeans
Jessica Alba.MEGA

Jessica Alba is doing denim right.

The actress and Honest Company founder was photographed arriving at Milk Studios on Monday, October 30, in Los Angeles, dressed casually yet memorably. She wore baggy, faded blue jeans, an oversized black sweater and New Balance sneakers. She accessorized with geometric sunglasses, large hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

Obviously, we were quickly drawn to Alba’s jeans — so much so, we started searching for a similar pair on Amazon. That’s how these Genleck jeans ended up in our shopping cart!

jessca-alba-baggy-jeans
Jessica Alba arriving at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on October 30, 2023. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
Get the Genleck Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

These high-rise jeans come in a shade of blue similar to Alba’s, also adding on the faded details for extra accuracy. They have a relaxed, baggy fit, are made of a stretchy cotton blend and have a traditional five-pocket style. There are belt loops as well!

These jeans are also available in six other styles/washes and come in sizes S-XXL. The photos have a detailed size chart to help you find your fit! Want to see some other similar options before checking out? See more of our finds below!

jessica-alba-baggy-blue-jeans-2
Jessica Alba arriving at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on October 30, 2023. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
Shop more baggy blue jeans we love:

Luvamia Wide Leg Jeans

luvamia 2023 Wide Leg Jeans for Women High Waist Stretchy Classic Baggy Flare Jeans Denim Pants Flared Jeans for Women Light Blue Pants Women Womens Jeans Size 8 Indigo Medium Blue Size Medium Size 10
luvamia
$41.00
Grapent Pull-On Baggy Jeans

GRAPENT Womens Jeans Size 10 Business Casual Clothes for Women Fall Outfits for Women Country Concert Outfits for Women Work Pants for Women Color Medium Blue Size M Medium Size 8 Size 10
GRAPENT
$39.00
MakeMeChic High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans

MakeMeChic Women's Casual High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans Denim Pants Light Wash S
MakeMeChic
$50.00
Not your style? Explore all jeans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

