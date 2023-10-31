Jessica Alba’s Baggy Blue Jeans Are Our New Fall Shopping Inspo

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jessica Alba is doing denim right.

The actress and Honest Company founder was photographed arriving at Milk Studios on Monday, October 30, in Los Angeles, dressed casually yet memorably. She wore baggy, faded blue jeans, an oversized black sweater and New Balance sneakers. She accessorized with geometric sunglasses, large hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

Obviously, we were quickly drawn to Alba’s jeans — so much so, we started searching for a similar pair on Amazon. That’s how these Genleck jeans ended up in our shopping cart!

Get the Genleck Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

These high-rise jeans come in a shade of blue similar to Alba’s, also adding on the faded details for extra accuracy. They have a relaxed, baggy fit, are made of a stretchy cotton blend and have a traditional five-pocket style. There are belt loops as well!

These jeans are also available in six other styles/washes and come in sizes S-XXL. The photos have a detailed size chart to help you find your fit! Want to see some other similar options before checking out? See more of our finds below!

Shop more baggy blue jeans we love:

Not your style? Explore all jeans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

