Molly Sims has had quite the career. She originally stormed the scene by ripping the runway and appearing in ad campaigns for luxury brands as a renowned model. These days, she’s become a trusted source for all things beauty. When she’s not dishing on her buzzy YSE Beauty brand, Sims shares news about beauty and skincare products she loves on social media.
Case in point: Back in 2019, Sims tested out Hanacure’s viral All-in-One Facial Set on Instagram. This bestselling mask removes impurities and helps the skin appear firm, lifted, smooth and evenly toned. The magic of the facial system lies in the brand’s Octolift technology which tightens the skin for a visibly refined appearance. This non-comedogenic mask doesn’t clog pores and is hypoallergenic, making it safe for skincare enthusiasts with sensitive, acne-prone skin.
Get the Hanacure All-In-One Facial Set!
Best of all, the application is just as simple as it looked in the former House of Style host’s tutorial. Just pour the Octolift Ampoule into the Octolift Solution and shake well for 20 seconds. Stir with the brush that comes with the mask until it forms a jelly-like consistency. Apply on the skin and wait approximately 15-to-20 minutes. During this time, you’ll notice your skin getting drastically tighter. Once the mask is dry (and you’ve taken your tight-face selfie), rinse it off with warm water.
In terms of results, Sims captioned her post, “My skin was firmer, skin tone more even and my under eyes were brighter.” She also set the record straight about whether or not she was being paid to promote the mask. “This post is not sponsored in any way,” she confessed. “I just wanted to give this mask a try and see if it was worth the hype. And my answer is yes!” Given her honest approach to engaging with fans, we’re confident this Hanacure mainstay is the real deal.
Along with earning the YSE Beauty founder’s stamp of approval, fellow skincare fans like Drew Barrymore, Brooklyn Decker and Kim Kardashian have also publicly trialed the product. And just like Sims, they were impressed with their results. No surprise here: The mask has also gained major notoriety with social media users on various platforms, as they can’t seem to do this mask without sharing a snap. We get it!
Get ready to treat your skin to a celeb-loved mask courtesy of this bestselling set!
