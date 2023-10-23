Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Though we often say celebs are “just like Us,” there is one arena in which they are often excelling past many others (and we’re not talking about their bank accounts!) — staying ageless. It can seem like fighting a losing battle for many when it comes to pushing back the effects of time, but celebs often manage to do so even without undergoing a ton of obvious surgical procedures. Demi Moore is one of these age-defying wonders; a marvel of mature skin that looks both healthy and extraordinary. How does she do it?

We’re certainly not positive what she uses on a daily basis, but luckily for Us, back in 2018, actress Sara Foster‘s Instagram page revealed that the viral Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set has been used to boost Moore’s complexion. Drew Barrymore also shared her love for the skin mask on Instagram! What makes this age-defying mask so special? Read on for the full scoop, and learn how you can get skin like a superstar.

Get the Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set at Hanacure now!

When it comes to elevating the appearance of skin, stars know a thing or two — and they trust Hanacure’s All-in-One Facial Set to do the job for good reason. This multi-action treatment is equipped with Octolift to fight all of the most common skin concerns, including skin sagging, texture and wrinkles. The brand’s innovative Octolift technology tightens skin, removing impurities to reinvigorate skin for a smoother, more evenly toned, firmer and more lifted appearance.

This skin mask has gone viral for the comedic effect it lends to the face as it dries, making one look like an “old lady” as the mask visibly tightens the skin while applied. But the actual effects after using are much more “young stunner”! To use the Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set, you just open the Octolift Ampoule and pour into the Octolift Solution, shake well for 20 seconds and stir with the provided brush, apply to the skin and wait for 15-20 minutes, rinse with warm water and voila! Yep, it all it takes to get skin like the stars.

Get the Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set at Hanacure now!

Aside from A-list mega-fans like Moore and Barrymore, the Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set has earned a devoted following on social media and in delighted reviewers of the skin mask. An incredible 10,000+ shoppers on the Hanacure website have bestowed the mask with a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating, with a whopping 100% of reviewers stating they would recommend this product to a friend. “Scary but it works!” marveled one reviewer. “It certainly makes you look creepy during the process but my skin felt great afterwards. I’m 55 and and my skin was softer and fine lines less pronounced. I liked it so much I purchased the 4 pack and hope a few more weekly treatments makes even a bigger difference.” One user raved about how well it worked even on her super-sensitive skin: “I have dry, sensitive, combo skin with acne scars and have had problems with almost every product I try. I am too sensitive for retinA and other topical acne treatments. Hanicure leaves my face soft and over the next few days my cells regenerate but without any exfoliating that is too harsh or irritating.”

Another devotee called the mask “revolutionary,” saying that “there is nothing non-surgical that can compare.” They added, “I was forever searching and trying products in an attempt to look younger, but to make my skin feel smoother. I wanted a dew-like glow. I tried products that were extremely expensive without success. This product line has truly removed 20 years from my appearance. Every time I use the facial people immediately comment how good I look or how I am glowing. I would not be without the [Hanacure] Nano Emulsion daily use either. Rosacea is history. The cleanser for my face instead of soaps is a no brainer. The products truly work.” We’re sold! If you’d like to try the Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set now, just head over to Hanacure and order your own to see what everyone’s raving about.

See it: Get the Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set at Hanacure now!

Not what you’re looking for? See more excellent options from Hanacure here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Shop Fast! This Candle With Over 53K Reviews Is on Sale for a Limited Time Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Candle lovers, this one is for you! One of our favorite daily joys is lighting a scented candle and basking in its beautiful fragrance and warm glow. Some candles soothe and soften your mood, others make you feel […]

Related: Olivia Culpo Loves This Neck and Shoulder Massager: ‘It’s So Amazing’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For most of us, neck, shoulder and back pain are recurring issues. As we lean over our computers, our phones, our coffee machines, our registers, etc., we create more aches, pains and tension. But that’s life these days! […]

Related: 9 Fall Fashion Staples to Suit Every Price Point at Nordstrom Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Take a look at your calendar this autumn. If you’re anything like Us, it’s probably jam-packed. Weddings, outdoor adventures and costume parties only scratch the surface of the fun fall ushers in each September. Since most of Us […]