The odds were in these Hunger Games stars’ favor as they became parents.

Jennifer Lawrence was the film franchise’s leading lady, playing Katniss Everdeen for all four films, but she’s since taken on the title of mother.

Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney — whom she married in October 2019 — welcomed their son, Cy, in February 2022.

While she stayed tight-lipped about her pregnancy, Lawrence admitted to feeling “awful” during “every day” of motherhood.

“I feel guilty. I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside?’” she said during an interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in December 2022. “We’re outside. ‘What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?’”

Despite the initial confusion, she and Maroney are “thinking about having another child,” a source told Us Weekly in June 2023.

“At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family,” the insider added. “They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While Lawrence welcomed a child well after her Hunger Games days officially came to an end, some of the film’s stars were already parents while on set in Panem.

Keep scrolling to see which original Hunger Games stars have welcomed kids: