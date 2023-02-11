Rainbow baby on board! Alexander Ludwig’s wife, Lauren Ludwig (née Dear), is pregnant with the couple’s first child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages.

“It’s been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around,” the Hunger Games actor, 30, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 10, sharing a baby bump photo of his wife, 31. “Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn’t be more grateful. ❤️ and if you were wondering … Yam is stoked.”

Lauren — who married the Vikings alum in 2021 after adopting dog Yam together — shared the same maternity selfie via her Instagram and confirmed their little one is due in May 2023.

“As a lot of you know it’s been a long road for @alexanderludwig and myself. We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other,” the Theirs Is Ours founder wrote on Friday. “To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone.”

The pair’s baby news comes less than one year after Lauren suffered her third pregnancy loss.

“I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more,” the jewelry designer wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don’t think it’s a shameful thing to talk about.”

She added at the time: “I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It’s so common and yet, I feel it’s not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it. This will forever be a part of our story.”

Alexander also posted the heartbreaking news on his Instagram, praising his wife’s strength. “I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you,” he wrote at the time. “All the bumps life throws our way, we got this ❤️ and for anyone else, you’re not alone. It’s a hell of a lot more normal than I thought.”

The Bad Boys for Life star and Lauren publicly debuted their relationship in September 2020, one month before Alexander popped the question. They tied the knot the following January.

“We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year, but it certainly put things into perspective,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram on January 6, 2021, sharing their Utah wedding pics. “Life is too short, and I didn’t want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife. Of course, when things settle down, we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now — the love of my life, our dog Yam, a yurt on a mountaintop in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning.”