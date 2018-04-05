@hiddencrownhair 💇🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:07pm PDT

If there was ever a person who was known for having amazing, long luscious blonde hair, it would be Iggy Azalea. But we’ll let you in on a secret: she (like much of the glitterati) uses extension — and hers are totally DIY friendly!

The rapper took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 4, and posted a snapshot of her signature flaxen strands with loose waves … and she tagged the brand Hidden Crown Hair Extensions.

Here’s what you need to know about these temporary hair boosters: they’re clip-ins which means that you don’t have to head to the salon to have them sewn or glued in. Rapunzel-length strands you can take in and out in second? Sign us up.

Hidden Crown Hair changed the game by creating extensions that add volume, length and thickness with just three wefts. Instead of driving yourself nutty with a million clips, you simply snap in your right, left and back weft and you’re done. Of course they won’t stay on your head 24/7 the way the sew in kind does, but, hey if you’re someone who likes to mix it up, that can be a good thing.

Some more details: each clip-in has the same thickness from the top to the bottom — so you get major volume. And all of the pieces are 100% Remy human hair. Even better is that the clip-in locks come in a wide range of colors from jet black to platinum blonde with tons of shades in between, so all you have to do is upload a pic of your own hair color and they will help you find the best match.

What’ll it cost ya? Anywhere between $149 and $329 … a small price to pay to blink and have Iggy Azalea locks.

