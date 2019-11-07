



Broad City’s Ilana Glazer has a new gig! The 32-year-old actress, comedian, advocate and writer teamed up with period-proof underwear brand, Thinx, to launch a limited-edition, crimson collection — and the special collab stems from the star’s personal period revolution.

Thinx arrived on the scene in 2013 with the first-ever highly absorbent period underwear meant to replace single-use products like tampons, pads, liners and more. The best part? They look and feel like totally normal underwear, when they’re truly a work of genius proportions.

In an interview about the collection, Glazer told Us, “I’ve been wearing Thinx for a few years — I first heard about them from my friend and collaborator Lucia Aniello who was a writer and primary director on Broad City. I just loved that they eliminated the need for pads altogether and are non-invasive. And they’re really cute — I could not believe how cute they are!”

After a few years of consistently loving the product and the period taboo-breaking mission behind the brand, Glazer reached out to the company directly to see how they might want to partner. Together, they decided it would be “the most fun for both of them” to develop a line. “I was really excited to get the opportunity to learn how a line of clothing comes together, specifically this product,” said Glazer.

The comedian’s Thinx line is crimson-colored and yes, the reason why is as literal as it gets. “It was almost like a joke of pitching, like ‘What better color could period underwear be than period colored?’” laughed Glazer. “When Thinx executes something, it’s no joke. It wasn’t a funny red — it’s a gorgeous, deep berry crimson. I was really impressed with the sophisticated palette they showed me.”

Shoppers can purchase the limited-edition shade in five of the brand’s best-selling styles: Hiphugger (heavy days, $34) Hi-Waist (heavy days, $38) Cheeky (light days, $30) Sport (medium days, $32) and Thong (lightest days, $24).

Glazer’s go-to piece from the brand’s extensive styles is the Leotard ($60). “My favorite is my bodysuit with mesh on the sides and criss-cross straps in the back. I actually look forward to getting my period to wear it.”

Broad City obsessees are well-aware that the show is full of relatable period humor (cue the scene of Ilana trying to find a single tampon on an airplane), which isn’t intentional, but rather, authentic. Glazer says, “That comes from the absurdity of half the world having their period — and the fact that’s it’s not honored. It’s hard to have your period and to have to stifle the reality of that and period you’re not, which is the case in most professional settings — like putting a tampon up your sleeve.”

“As a woman, I’ve been living the cycle of my period every day, so it’s a natural subject.” Glazer eloquently told the brand, “When we disempower self-hate around our periods, they’re beautiful and cool.”