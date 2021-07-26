Issa Rae’s Butt-Length Wedding Ponytail Is Seriously Goals: Photos

Wedding bells! Issa Rae secretly married longtime boyfriend Louis Diame on Sunday, July 25, and it’s safe to say that her gorgeous glam is totally timeless.

The 36-year-old actress, who tied the knot at the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France, shared photos of her stunning wedding — and jaw-dropping gown — via Instagram.

For the big day, the Insecure actress turned to Vera Wang for not one ,but two, custom gowns.

“She chose a custom light ivory strapless sweetheart neckline ballgown with hand placed Chantilly lace accented by hand sewn crystal beading and a light ivory chapel length veil with hand placed Chantilly lace,” Vera Wang wrote via Instagram.

When the reception rolled around, the actress slipped on her second gown for the evening, a “lily white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck, A-line gown with a layered tulle skirt accented by a dramatic front slit.”

The beauty was just as beautiful has the fashion — and it’s all thanks to her killer glam squad.

Rae tapped Joanna Simkin for her soft glam makeup and Yoko Sakakura for her manicure. But, it was her hair — a butt-length ponytail — that got the most attention.

Felicia Leatherwood, the hairstylist responsible for the gorgeous glam, was responsible for the picture-worthy ponytail.



Leatherwood gave the beautiful bride a center part, slicking down the top of her hair. She then secured her mane at the nape of the neck, leaving the actress’ hair voluminous and natural.

Fans couldn’t get over Rae’s wedding glam, taking to Twitter to share their love.

“It was Issa Rae’s wedding hair for me. Y’all know I love a ponytail,” one fan wrote. “I love Issa Rae’s hair color and that ponytail is everything and the dress is simple but so elegant, no excessive jewelry, just perfecttt,” another added.

The other obsession? Her custom-made wedding dress. “Issa Rae in her custom vera wedding dress!!! That was so much beauty to take in so early on a monday,” a fan wrote. Another person tweeted: “I DIDN’T KNOW I WAS GOING TO WAKE UP TODAY AND SEE ISSA RAE IN A WEDDING DRESS THIS IS SOOOOO CUTE.”

Rae’s brother, Lamine ‘Animal’ Diop, told Us Weekly in April 2019 that the couple got engaged “around the holidays.”

Diop said the whole experience was very “low-key” about the proposal. “I found out, like, a couple days later, so we’re just gonna let her lead the way,” he told Us at the time.