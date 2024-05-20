Jada Pinkett Smith dug into her own fashion archives for the 2024 Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala.

For the Saturday, May 18, soirée, Pinkett Smith, 52, was a vision in a leggy black Alaïa gown she first wore over a decade ago. The sexy dress featured silver chain straps, cutouts at the waist and a billowing skirt completed with a daring, thigh-high slit.

“Sis had to pull out that Alaïa piece she wore damn near twenty years ago for tonight’s event,” Pinkett Smith wrote via Instagram alongside a snap of her in the vintage look. (She originally wore the design in 2004 at the 8th annual Hollywood Film Festival Awards Ceremony.)

Pinkett Smith played up the chrome details with silver statement earrings and chunky bangles, which perfectly complemented her icy buzz cut.

For glam, Pinkett Smith was a glowing sight thanks to highlighter on her nose and cheeks. Her eyebrows were arched to perfection, and she donned a subtle but noticeable cat eye. On her lips, she wore light pink gloss.

During the Saturday ceremony, Pinkett Smith presented Cynthia Erivo with the Rand Schrader Award, recognizing the actress’ achievements in entertainment and activism championing the LGBTQIA+ community.

During her acceptance speech, Erivo, who dazzled in a fitted black gown with a leather peplum design at the bodice, stressed the importance of inclusivity and praised Wicked’s director Jon M. Chu for casting her as Elphaba in the upcoming film.

“We are, as we all know, living through intensely polarized times. It seems that, all over, we are keen on seeing the world in black and white, rather than embracing the difficult — but beautiful — complexities of our humanity,” Erivo said. “I see it as no coincidence that the universe urged a director by the name of Jon M. Chu to take on the mammoth task that is Wicked. … As I stand here in front of you: Black, bald-headed, pierced and queer, I can say I know a thing or two about being the other.”

She added, “Elphaba’s story is … about how a colorful, powerful, magical woman — despite being disparaged, demonized and discriminated against — becomes a hero. Wicked is a reclamation and a reimagining of the labels used against her. It is the proclamation of her right to exist in all her power. If that sounds familiar to you colorful, magical people in this room — it should.”