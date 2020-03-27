Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head

Jada Pinkett Smith is one proud mama!

In an episode of the Red Table Talk on Wednesday, March 25, the Girls Trip actress spoke about her daughter Willow’s recent art exhibit, which concluded with the 19-year-old shaving her head. And according to her mom, this is when she came into womanhood.

“The first time you shaved your head [was] when you were 12 years old,” the 48-year-old said. “But this time, you came into a womanhood. So, kudos to you.”

Willow replied earnestly, saying, “I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage. Six, 7, years of emotion, I just let it go.”

Earlier this month, Willow took part in an interactive performance art piece at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles where she and collaborator Tyler Cole stayed in a clear box for 24 hours. According to the Los Angeles Times, the duo’s purpose was to try and communicate their feelings solely through paint and other materials available and at the end (after Willow shaved her head) they released their new album, Anxiety

Mama Smith attended the performance, sharing a video of Cole buzzing her daughter’s hair. “@willowsmith at her interactive experience. My baby shaved her head! Again!” she wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, March 12.

However, the first time Willow shaved her head was a totally different story. It was back in 2012, when she was just 12-years-old and according to her dad Will Smith, it was all about getting back a sense of control of her own life.

“We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald. She shaved her head bald in the middle of her ‘Whip My Hair’ tour,” the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star said in Jay-Z‘s Footnotes of Adnis video in 2017, explaining that he had been pushing her to keep touring. “I was like, ‘Oh, s–t.’ I’m looking at that girl and I’m like, ‘Got it. I understand. You will not have this trouble out of me ever again. Let’s go, baby. We can go.'”

