Prada is heating things up with its latest fragrance campaign. How, you ask? Well, it’s all thanks to a little help from Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 40-year-old actor, who was tapped as the face for the brand’s new masculine scent, put on quite the steamy display, taking charge of sailboat in all his windblown glory.

“I’m thrilled to partner with @prada for #PradaLunaRossaOcean — the new fragrance. Directed by the brilliant @JohanRenck, I got to captain an extreme sailboat (not really). Thank you Prada for having me aboard,” the Donnie Darko star captioned his Instagram post earlier in the week.

Once the video saw the light of day, it didn’t take long for fans to completely loose all chill, taking to Twitter to share their obsession with the steamy fragrance ad.

“Jake Gyllenhaal for Prada. Breath if you agree,” a fan captioned a few screenshots from the commercial. “Am I gonna get the Jake Gyllenhaal x Prada collab just to spray it around my room? Maybe,” another person wrote.

Others couldn’t get over the whole sailboat captain moment of it all. “Jake gyllenhaal if u see this pls run me over with the boat u were driving in the prada ad i will give u my address,” a starstruck fan tweeted. Someone else questioned: “Who gave jake gyllenhaal a sailboat for a prada perfume ad?”

The fragrance, which launches on August 16, doesn’t just have a sexy campaign, it also smells pretty freaking amazing.

With “the freshness of bergamot contrasted by the extreme sophistication of vetiver essence, entwined in a heart of elegant iris accord,” the new bottle is masculine meets sophisticated.

The bottle, which is available in three different sizes, is elegant too, featuring a black cap with a red dot, symbolizing the red moon, aka luna rossa.

Prada’s partnership with Gyllenhaal isn’t the only fragrance campaign that has sent social media into a tizzy in recent weeks.

In July, Burberry released a very peculiar video of a shirtless Adam Driver swimming in the ocean and transforming into a centaur (yes, you read that right) to promote their Hero fragrance.

The sudden boom of Hollywood hunks starring in perfume ads wasn’t lost on fans either.

“Burberry’s men fragrance with adam driver and Prada’s men fragrance with jake gyllenhaal IM BUYING MEN’S FRAGRANCE FROM NOW ON” a fan said. “Adam Driver for burberry and Jake Gyllenhaal for prada — both calling my ass broke,” another added.