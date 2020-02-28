20-year-old beauty YouTuber James Charles sent his fans into panic mode when he posted on Twitter saying an Uber driver threatened to assault him.

On Thursday, February 27, the makeup expert tweeted, “@Uber@Uber_Support hi! one of your drivers in Orlando just called my employee & I dumbasses, bitches & threatened to hit us. Please contact me as soon as possible.”

The company responded to the YouTube star’s tweet less than 30 minutes after Charles sent the tweet, writing, “We take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your email address and phone number so we can connect ASAP.”

Charles hasn’t shared any more information about the accident, but he’s still scheduled to attend the Playlist Live festival in Orlando Florida from February 28 to March 1.

This scary news comes just after the upstate New York native revealed that he’s disappointed in the way critics have been acting on social media.

“I get that a lot of people don’t like me,” the 20-year-old told his 4.8 million Twitter followers. “I’ve learned to accept & understand it — but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad.”

He continued, “I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes.”

Charles faced backlash after impersonating the Latinx accent of TikTok star Adam Ray Okay (a.k.a., Rosa) on Snapchat. The YouTuber deleted the video when it began to receive a negative response.

Apparently, Charles has thought about deleting his Twitter account to steer clear of social media trolls. He responded to a follower who recommended that option and said, “I think about it all the time and have tried but it’s such a huge part of my business and I keep updated on current events with twitter :/.”