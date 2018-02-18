Jamie Anderson: What’s in My Bag?

Heading into the Olympics, Jamie Anderson has an advantage. The snowboarder — who’s just won her second gold medal — carries a religious charm and a lucky stone gifted by an ex-neighbor she’s dubbed her Spirit Grandma. “I don’t have grandparents,” notes the pro, 27. “So I’ve adopted her.”

She lets Us Weekly in on her other trinkets.

Something’s Brewing

“I make a sweet tea out of goji berries. I’ll just add oil and water over them and mix it into spring dragon tea.”

Tight-Knit Family

“I usually carry some yarn from my mom’s alpaca farm. She raises them, so I’ll make myself hats from that yarn a lot.”

Chain Reaction

“For when I want to meditate and chill out, I’ll grab some mala beads. No matter where I am, I can relax.”

Take Note

“I’m a big journaler. I write goals or just as a therapeutic release for anything I’m processing. I have different color pens, and I draw.”

The Essentials

“I have a lot of doTERRA essential oils. Ylang-ylang is one of my favorites, also frankincense. I have a Mario Badescu rosewater spray and I’ll add some ylang-ylang into that. I also have some On Guard for getting on a plane. I’ll put it in my water. It’s a great immunity booster.”

What else is inside her Ralph Lauren? A Samsung Galaxy; Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in silver; a GoPro; a J. Crew scarf in navy; a pair of Oakley Latch Prizm Olive Camo Collection sunglasses; Lucas Papaw Ointment; a bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation in Fair; Olay Gentle Clean Makeup Wipes; a Benefit Roller Lash Mascara; Loving What Is by Byron Katie; You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay; a Blue Bottle Love Seed of Life Vitality glass bottle; Dragon Herbs Tonic Alchemy; Simply Straws; a Canadian dollar; an Australian dollar; a New Zealand dollar; an American dollar; Kettle Brand Organic Sea Salt chips; Downy Wrinkle Releaser; a Sacred Space Journal by Toni Carmine Salerno and a scrunchie.

