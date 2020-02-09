Jamie-Lynn Sigler: What’s in My Bag?

Jamie-Lynn Sigler has a Belieber on her hands! After her son, Beau, 6, watched a video of Justin Bieber solving a Rubik’s Cube, he was determined to do the same. So the actress attached the puzzle to her keys for him to solve. “He’s obsessed,” says the star of Lifetime’s The Neighbor in the Window.

The “Mama Said” podcast cohost, 38, who’s also mom of Jack, 2, with former baseball player hubby Cutter Dykstra, tells Us more.

Her Lucky Star

“I have a $2 bill folded into a star that my grandfather gave me before he died. I believe it’s lucky.”

Boys and Their Toys

“Jack loves cars and trucks. I carry toy diggers so he can roll them around and use his imagination.”

Safety Goggles

“When I look at my phone or tablet for too long, I get a headache. I always bring a pair of blue-light blocking readers from Privé Revaux.”

Do the Dew

“Beautycounter’s tinted moisturizer makes your skin dewy. I always get compliments when I wear it.”

Pony Tales

“I have a ton of elastics. My kids pull my hair every time I leave it down. It needs to be up in a topknot to be safe.”

Cases on Point

“I like pouches so I don’t lose everything in my big bag. I usually have ones from Stoney Clover Lane — I love that brand.”

What else is inside Sigler’s Dagne Dover carryall? AirPods; an iPhone; two iPads; a Chanel card case; a “Mama Said” hat; Ray-Ban sunglasses; a Balenciaga makeup bag; a Dr. Barbara Sturm lip balm and Hydrating Face Mist; a Laura Mercier lip gloss and eyebrow gel; an IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye concealer; an Aesop hand moisturizer; credit cards; an ID; a global entry card; a Costco card; an insurance card; a phone charger; diapers; hand sanitizer; Babyganics wipes; Crayola crayons; a notepad; a Lenny and Larry’s chocolate chip cookie; That’s It bars; Band-Aids; Aquaphor and pens from Theragun.