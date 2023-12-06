Jana Kramer brought sexy back — and reminded Us she’s one hot mama — while showing skin at her 40th birthday bash.

“The best 40th ever with the best of friends,” Kramer, 40, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 2. “So. Blessed.”

The A Cowboy Christmas Romance actress brought the heat in a form fitting black dress with sheer lining on the bodice and a halter neckline. Kramer topped off her birthday look with a white shawl, black satin gloves and strappy high heels. She opted for a wine-colored lipstick and wavy locks as she celebrated her special day with fiancé Allan Russell.

Russell, 42, looked dapper in a cream suit, a black bowtie and wingtip dress shoes. The twosome, who revealed in May that they are engaged, posed for photos by a decorated Christmas tree and white stocking hung by the fireplace. Kramer and Russell’s vintage wardrobe matched the theme of the One Tree Hill alum’s party, which was a murder mystery event.

“Stunner!!!!” Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew replied in the comments section, while Hallmark’s Cameron Mathison added, “Happy birthday!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Kramer’s fans, however, couldn’t get over her post-baby glow as the actress welcomed her and Russell’s first baby, son Roman James, just weeks before her milestone birthday.

The little one, who arrived on November 13, is Kramer’s third child. She shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Russell also has a 16-year-old son from a prior relationship.

“No way you just had a baby!! 😍 Happy 40th!” one user wrote in the comments. A second follower agreed, adding, “Shut up. I was still wearing my c-section adult diapers at this point 😂 you look amazing momma. Welcome to club 40!”

Although Kramer looked fierce while toasting to her new decade of life, she revealed via social media that her big day wasn’t exactly what she expected. “Anyone that has known me since I was 30 has known about my 40th birthday plans. It was one of the many things I wouldn’t shut up about 😂,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo with her kids. “But like they say, you make plans and God just laughs at them. When we found out Roman’s due date was my birthday, I knew all along God had a way better plan than I could have ever dreamt of.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer added: “This was exactly how this was always supposed to look and I wouldn’t trade it for anything or any beach in the world. I’m home, with my family … The biggest Unanswered prayer of a gift for my 40th.”