Jana Kramer has officially said yes to her wedding dress.

Ahead of her 2024 wedding to fiancé Allan Russell, the former One Tree Hill star traveled to New York City for some serious shopping.

“@DesignerLoft_bridal in New York is the place to shop at for dresses!!!” Kramer, 40, wrote on Friday, March 8, via Instagram Stories. “Some dresses I tried on…the one I said yes to is in here.”

While the bride-to-be isn’t ready to share the full look, Kramer appeared thrilled at what she found after shopping alongside bridal designer Jamie Burke and her longtime friends Kathryn Woodward and Kristen Brust.

“The girls are here,” Kramer shared via her Instagram Stories before arriving at ​​Designer Loft Bridal. “We’ve got one hour to get to the airport but first…”

Kramer – who shares kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin – first opened up about her romance with Russell, 43, in January 2023. At the time, the podcast host was debating how much she wanted to share about her relationship after going through a public divorce.

“People are going to be mean regardless, so I think it’s just one of those things where I’m like, ‘Who cares?'” she said on her “Whine Down” podcast. “We’re in a good place. People will be mean regardless whether I post it, not post it, hold onto it for six months. They’re gonna say the same thing: ‘Oh this is gonna last.'”

After six months of dating, Russell proposed while visiting Kramer’s new homebuild with her children. Weeks later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

“We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!” Kramer announced via Instagram in June 2023. “Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test.”

In November 2023, the duo announced the arrival of baby Roman James Russell with Kramer expressing gratitude for how much good had come into her life in a short amount of time.

“Thank you @superiorstriker for one of the most magical years of my life and for loving me and all that comes with me the way you do,” Kramer wrote on Instagram after their son’s arrival. “Amazing what can happen in a year.”

As Kramer and Russell prepare to celebrate the next milestone in their relationship, the pair are trying to enjoy a little work and play in New York.

During their latest trip, the singer was able to enjoy date night with Russell by seeing The Book of Mormon on Broadway.

She also recorded a brand-new episode of her iHeartRadio podcast “Whine Down” with her fiancé before heading back home to Tennessee.

“I get to marry you this year,” Kramer wrote via Instagram in January. “Grateful for every painful and beautiful roads….that led me here….”