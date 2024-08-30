Jana Kramer‘s husband Allan Russell is showing off his new tattoo.

After previously teasing her hubby’s new ink, Kramer, 40, shared a close-up of the sentimental note he got tattooed on his arm in honor of their romance via Instagram on Thursday, August 29.

“Jana, my little warrior. You’re my girl. I will always take care of your heart,” read the text in Russell’s handwriting across his bicep.

Followers were divided on the Scottish former soccer star’s ink, like one follower who commented, “He got that tattooed? A note to you tattooed on him? I’m confused. Also I have questions 😂 someone explain, please.”

Related: Jana Kramer and Husband Allan Russell's Relationship Timeline Jana Kramer’s relationship with soccer coach Allan Russell started out slow, but the pair’s connection was hard to deny for long. “I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” the One Tree Hill […]

A separate social media user added, “Omg I love the tattoo!!! Is it part of lyrics for new music? I remember you saying the song you wrote for Allan was gonna be released soon,” while another had an idea for a holiday movie based on the duo’s love story. (Kramer has starred in a handful of Lifetime and Hallmark movies through the years.)

“A one of a kind unique Hallmark/Lifetime movie based on your relationship,” they wrote. “Picture it: it’s Christmas time, and a few years in Tennessee from LA she meets a [Scottish] guy. It shockingly snows, it’s a Christmas wish come true.”

Kramer first hinted that she was in a relationship during a January 2023 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, however, she did not reveal Russell’s identity at the time. Later that month, she made their romance Instagram official. The twosome got engaged in May that year, and six months later, they welcomed their first baby together, son Roman. They later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Carnell Estate in Scotland in July.

Russell is Kramer’s fourth husband. She was previously married to Michael Gambino for several months in 2004, Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011 and Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021. She and Caussin, 37, share two children together: daughter Jolie, 8, and son Jace, 5.

Kramer and Caussin’s marriage frequently grabbed media attention. The former NFL star confessed to infidelity multiple times during their relationship, leading to their separation in 2016 when Caussin sought help for sex addiction. They later reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017, but ultimately ended their marriage in 2021.

Related: Jana Kramer’s Relationship History: Past Engagements, Divorces and More Jana Kramer‘s relationship history has the making of a great country song. The “I’ve Done Love” songstress has been candid about her love life, past and present, with her fans, announcing in May 2023 that she was engaged to Allan Russell after six months of dating. Kramer shared the exciting news on an episode of […]

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in June, the One Tree Hill alum opened up about her previous marriages, noting that although she “would have liked to have not been married that many times,” she’s “not going to fault the person that tries to find love.”

She explained: “I’ve gotten it wrong a few times. I believe I’ve gotten it right this time. And also, I do believe in love and I’m not ashamed of it because of where I am now. I’m grateful to be with Allan and this family, so how could I regret the past?”