Why Jane Fonda Embraces Her Gray Hair: ‘Enough Already’

Jane Fonda embraced her gray hair and she’s never looked better! The actress discussed why she’s finally decided to go au naturale in a virtual interview for The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 25.

“I’ll tell you, I’m so happy I let it go gray,” says the Grace and Frankie star. “Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals. I’m through with that.”

Fonda, 83, admits that she started going gray last year and has no plans of bringing back her blonde color.

Her low maintenance approach to life is also carrying over to her style. “I vowed a couple of years ago to never buy new clothes again. You know, we spend too much money, we buy too many things and then get rid of them,” the actress tells Ellen. “We try to develop our identity by shopping, we’ve got to stop that, stop all this consumerism.”

That in mind, we can expect to see Fonda wearing something already in her closet during the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, February 28. “I have to go through my closet and find something that still fits me and that I’ve worn before. I’ve found something, so I’m all set.”

The Golden Globes will be particularly special for Fonda this year, as she is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award which has been received by the likes of Oprah, Meryl Streep, and George Clooney.

The award is touted as a lifetime achievement award and is presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Golden Globes website states: “From her political activism to her role as leader of the fitness revolution, and her latest incarnation as a leader in the global environmental movement which has garnered her a new generation of followers (and, yes, a fresh rash of arrests for civil disobedience), Jane Fonda continues to be an artist and a humanitarian, a role model, a woman of influence and a Hollywood star for the ages.”

Fonda shares with Ellen that she’s extremely “honored” to receive the award, but admits that there’s still work to be done in order to create equality in Hollywood. “In all the years there’s been a Cecil B. DeMille Award, there’s only been 17 women who have won it — we need to change that,” the 9 to 5 actress says. “I’m very glad they’re giving it to me and I hope they give it to a lot more women to make it more even.”