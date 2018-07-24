She’s back! Janet Jackson is filming a new music video and from the looks of it, it’s going to make a major statement. The icon was spotted filming her latest vid in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Monday, July 23, and the only thing hotter than the summer heat was her killer — and next-level — outfit.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer is known for her memorable ensembles, and although the music is still under wraps for the project she was shooting, we can be sure from the visuals we have seen that it won’t be one easily forgotten. The foundation of Jackson’s look is a white graphic tee, worn longer to graze her thighs. She layered the crisp shirt (with rolled sleeves — Queer Eye’s Tan France would be proud of this touch — over a pair of uber distressed jeans with plaid patches, scrunched and tucked into slouchy canary yellow suede stiletto boots. What can we say? It’s an unusual outfit but it works.

But, the fiery fashion didn’t stop there. Jackson added a pink plaid train behind her, cinching the skirt top at her waist with an ultra-wide Gen-Z yellow belt. Also in the mix: chunky bracelets and layered gold chains around her neck.

As for her hair, Jackson wore her signature honey-hued strands in an uber long genie pony embellished by crystal clips down the length — and she wrapped her hair in a green and yellow tribal headscarf, for a modern glam touch.

Given that her outfit was super loud, the “Escapade” artist wore a pink lip that coordinated with her plaid skirt train and kept the rest of her makeup natural.

Like we said, Jackson’s next music video will certainly be one to remember.

