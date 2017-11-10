Janet Jackson turned up the glam last night for an appearance at an Out100 event in New York last night. Our favorite part of her look? Her fierce fishtail braid.

From cascading curls to top knots that are next level, Jackson’s hair always looks gorgeous, but this plaited high ponytail demands recognition.Let’s break it down: Jackson’s warm hazelnut strands were pulled back taught into a very high ponytail with a lock of hair wrapped around the base. Then instead of letting the “Rhythm Nation” singer’s cascading locks flow free they were braided into an epic fishtail which flowed down to her waist. Then for added flair, the fishtail was slightly deconstructed and looser at the top and then got tighter along the way.

Naturally, the iconic R&B star matching her epic ‘do with an ultra-fab beauty look. First, Jackson framed her chiseled bone structure with uber-defined brows, and subtly contoured her cheeks for added impact. The best part? Her eyeliner. The “All for You” singer’s inky black eyeliner was drawn into a dramatic elongated wing. And of course, no look so fierce would be complete without blacker-than-black thick eyelashes.

Top finish out the defined look, Jackson wore a neutral rose shade on her pout. Together it was the perfectly sculpted and chic beauty look to match a very elaborate hairdo.

As for her ensemble,Jackson wore an intricate black lace top with an elaborate train and paired it with leather pants and edgy black booties. The final touch: a black fur caplet.

This isn’t the only time recently that Jackson has stunned us in an onyx outfit. For Halloween the singer donned a black cat costume, perhaps in honor of her hit song with that title. We look forward to seeing what other style moves she’s got in store as she continues her tour. Fingers crossed for more braid inspiration!