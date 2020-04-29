January Jones Gives Herself At-Home Brow Tint: ‘They Are a Tad Too Dark’

January Jones isn’t afraid to experiment when it comes to beauty. While quarantining at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Mad Men alum decided to give herself a DIY brow tint, just ‘cause.

The actress documented the process on her Instagram Story on Monday, April 27, to let her 984k followers in on the experience. She snapped a series of selfies with the dye on her brows and her comments about the process were all-too-relatable.

In the first snap, the blonde beauty wore a black tank top styled with layered necklaces (including this one from Haverhill). She also accessorized her ponytail with a sporty white headband to keep the hair on her head away from the dark brown dye on her brows.

As a text overlay on the photo, she wrote, “DIY brow dyeing, will keep you posted. Sincerely, Groucho.”

In the next pic, she said, “Was busy posting and forgot to set a timer. Tell me when.” In a third selfie, she joked, “Like now?”

Sadly, Jones didn’t go into any more detail about the process to share the specific products she used, or how long she waited before removing the formula.

But on Tuesday, April 28, the star shared an update on the state of her arches, which look a little bit darker than her natural brow color.

She took off her vintage Dior sunglasses to show followers how they look post-tint. She wrote, “Brow update: They are a tad too dark but really who cares at this point.”

Jones has been all about the beauty treatments during the COVID-19 quarantine. She’s posted a few face mask selfie videos to give her ageless complexion some extra TLC while at home.

She even gave fans a look into her drool-worthy vanity. In an Instagram pic posted on April 1, the 42-year-old showed followers her meticulously organized skincare collection featuring so many cult-favorite brands and products.

A few top-rated products to catch our eye include Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist, Tata Harper Elixir Vitae, Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial and Shani Darden Retinol Reform. Can we please move in?

