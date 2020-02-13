Jasmine Sanders (A.K.A Golden Barbie to her 3.8 million Instagram followers) knows a thing or two about looking sexy. The social media star is known for sharing sizzling bikini and lingerie pictures on the platform, showing off her sultry style on the red carpet and was named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Now, the 28-year-old is celebrating her latest role as the face of the Victoria’s Secret LOVE fragrance and sat down with Stylish to share her must-haves to ensure you have the best Valentine’s Day yet. Regardless of your plans this year, Sanders reveals her necessities for any celebration.

32 Fabulous Valentine’s Day Beauty and Style Gifts Better Than a Box of Chocolates

The beauty products she keeps on deck: “I never the leave the house without brow gel, my lip color, and mascara,” Sanders dishes.

As for her style, the model makes sure to add in a touch of casualness to go with more revealing items. “I steal from my guy friends’ closest all the time because they usually have some of the best clothes that can go with a little leather skirt or tight jeans,” she explains “I also love wearing a boyfriend tee, some ripped denim shorts and a cute boot, whether it’s a thigh-high or a low patterned ankle boot,” Sanders adds.

When heading out for a date night: “A rose toned dress from House of CB paired with a denim jacket and a nice strap heel is the perfect night time look,” she says.

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Presents for Everyone From Wine Lovers to Environmentalists

Underneath it all, Sanders makes sure her lingerie choices are just as seductive. “Black lingerie is always sexy, but sometimes I like to spice things up with red. My favorites right now are the Very Sexy Unlined Strappy Halter Teddy and the Very Sexy Lightly Lined Teddy,” Sanders shares.

Her most important rule: Don’t forget to spritz some perfume on before heading out the door. “Scent gives me that final boost of confidence when I walk out of the door. It makes me feel more open to connect when I’m wearing my favorite fragrance. The LOVE fragrance smells like fresh air and blush booms and it’s sure to turn heads. … You can wear it on a day to day, but it’s a great fragrance to wear on a date,” she spills.

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2019: 9 Candles Perfect For Setting a Romantic Mood

Once your makeup and ensemble is set, Sanders says “great food is a must” and then it’s onto the atmosphere. “It’s important to have time to relax. That could be a long massage or even a hot bubble bath. … Candles always add an extra touch too, but it’s always nice to have a playlist ready in your phone of all of your favorite love songs in case you need an extra something,” she dishes.