Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but it’s not too late to shop for the one you love. Us Weekly has rounded up fashion, tech, food and more gifts that will impress your Valentine. With prices starting at just $14.99, there is something for everyone – no matter what your budget is. Watch the video above to check out the interactive gift guide!

Insta-Worthy Moment

If your boo loves an Instagrammable moment, check out Personalization Universe’s mini personalized Valentine’s Day cupcakes. You can get a pic of you and your love printed on them, or go with one of your favorite celeb couples!

Wine Time

PortoVino wine purses are perfect for the wine lover in your life. The vegan leather bags are fashionable and functional since they hold 2 bottles of wine in a removable, easy-to-use pouch, allowing you to pour your drinks on the go – anytime, anywhere!

Life Is Like a Box of Chocolates

Petrossian’s Signature Chocolates aren’t just any box of chocolates. The assortment is curated by one of Europe’s most inventive chocolatiers, so there is sure to be something for everyone in their box of 32 gourmet chocolates.

Will You Accept These Roses?

A surprise fresh flower delivery is always going to put a smile on someone’s face. 1-800-Flowers offers last minute deals and same-day delivery, so there’s still time to get your love a beautiful bouquet.

Picture Perfect

If your significant other loves tech, look no further than KODAK’s Smile Instant Print Digital Camera. This camera allows you to preview your photos before you print them, add a filter, add a border and more. It comes in a variety of colors from black to green to red for Valentine’s Day.

Go Green

For the environmentalist in your life, check out Parkland’s “Be Mine” collection. The adorable (and totally affordable) pink and red heart-shaped bags and accessories are made from recycled water bottles. Psudo’s slip-on sneakers will also help your love save the planet since they’re made with recycled bottle caps.

Fashion-Forward

Help your love look good, but also feel good with Naked Cashmere’s Love collection. The fashion brand has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and for every item you purchase, up to $50 will be donated to efforts to find a cure.