'Get Tressed With Us' Podcast: Charlize Theron's Golden Globes Hairstylist Adir Abergel Dishes What We Can Expect to See on the Red Carpet

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin dished their favorite looks on the Oscars red carpet. The Academy Awards were held on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the A-list hit that carpet bringing their usual glam. Among some of our favorite looks: Brie Larsen in her next-level sexy rose gold Celine by Hedi Slimane caped dress, Scarlett Johansson in a structured silvery strapless Oscar de la Renta, and of course, Janelle Monae, clad in a custom Ralph Lauren hooded gown encrusted with 168,000 crystals!

We raved about the forever chicness that is Charlize Theron (wearing Dior, natch) and how envious we are of Regina King and her bangin’ bod. Though Travis believes she may have gotten an assist thanks to the stellar construction of the Atelier Versace gown she rocked. Speaking of phenomenal physiques, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was perfection in Vera Wang.

The most drop-dead elegant looks of the night were made by Chanel (we’re looking at you, Penelope Cruz, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley and Lucy Boynton!) Get the scoop on which looks we loved, and which might’ve benefitted by tiny tweaks.

And the style social statement award goes to Natalie Portman, whose cape honored the female directors who the Academy failed to recognize this year.

But as with any major Hollywood event, it wasn’t all swoon-worthy. Some looks were… interesting, to say the least. Take, for instance, Sandra Oh’s Elie Saab number with the giant sleeves was questionable and while we love funny lady Maya Rudolph (can she and Kristen Wiig please host the Emmys?), her oversized rust sparkle Valentino eclipsed her frame. Funnily, the weirdest style moment went to partner-in-comedy Wiig and her rectangular red ruffled Valentino. Listen to the episode and get the skinny!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the exact lipstick worn by Margot Robbie and other Oscars glam secrets revealed! — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!