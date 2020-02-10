Keeping up with the Oscar afterparties. Stars made the most of the 92nd annual Academy Awards afterparties on Sunday, February 9.

Kim Kardashian, for her part, was spotted chatting with former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

While Kardashian, 39, and more members of her famous family made headlines when they didn’t show up for the Olympian, 70, when she was eliminated on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in December, Kardashian and Jenner were all smiles as they chatted at the bash.

“My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families,” Jenner told the DailyMail in December about the controversy. “I was disappointed they were criticized. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize.”

Jenner attended Sunday’s party with pal Sophia Hutchins. According to a source, the two women were in “a deep conversation” with Kardashian family friend Simon Huck at the party. The KKW Beauty CEO, meanwhile, arrived with husband Kanye West. She was also seen with sister Kylie Jenner.

“Kim, Kanye and Kylie were all together,” the source tells Us Weekly. “Kim and Kanye were very sweet and cute together.”

After packing on the PDA with Kardashian on the carpet, West, 42, was seen chatting with Brad Pitt, who won Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood during Sunday’s show.

“They hugged hello and caught up,” the source tells Us of Pitt and West. “Kanye congratulated Brad on his Oscar win and they seemed happy to see each other and like they shared a mutual respect for one another.”

Back in September, Pitt, 56, attended West’s Sunday service in Los Angeles. According to the source, the duo “had big smiles and looked like they were joking around” with each other at Sunday’s bash.

