Jason Derulo Runs 1 Mile in New York City Wearing Leather Pants

Lenny Kravitz isn’t the only celebrity to challenge the definition of athletic wear. Jason Derulo went for a run in leather pants.

While out and about in New York City, Derulo, 34, was stopped by TikToker Kate Mackz, who is known for challenging people to jog as she asks them questions. “Hey, how many miles are you running today?” Mackz asked Derulo in the Wednesday, April 10, clip. “Definitely wasn’t planning on running any miles,” Derulo said, looking down at this outfit. He paired his leather pants with a gray crewneck, black and white sneakers, a diamond chain necklace and silver earrings.

Mackz then promised to get him “any pair of sneakers” if he jogged with her through New York City. Derulo accepted the challenge and answered questions about his career along the way.

At the end of their mile-long run, Derulo said that his calves burned “the most.” He also nominated Kevin Hart to do the running interview next.

“Top comment gets Jason’s sneakers!! 👀🫶,” Mackz captioned the TikTok. Fans shared their reactions to Derulo’s unconventional workout outfit in the comments section.

“The leather pants omg,” one social media user wrote, as a second added, “Mans was committed in leather pants.”

One day before Derulo’s run, Kravitz, 59, took to Instagram to share a video of himself lifting weights in leather pants, a mesh tank top and combat boots. For the occasion, he pulled his long locs up into a ponytail.

“Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better,” Kravitz captioned the clip. “There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!”

Winnie Harlow pointed out in the comments section that Kravitz must have been working up a sweat in his leather pants, which are known to trap heat in. “Leather at the gym huh 🤔,” she wrote. “That’s one way to buss a sweat 🔥.”