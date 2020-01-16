Time to say goodbye! Jeffree Star is discontinuing two of the brand’s eyeshadow palettes ahead of its highly anticipated 2020 launches.

On Tuesday, January 14, Star tweeted, “Good morning everyone… Yes the rumors are true 👽 #JeffreeStarCosmetics is discontinuing the Thirsty & Alien eyeshadow palettes! Time to make room for all the new shit dropping in 2020!”

Star released the Alien and Thirsty palettes in 2018. The Thirsty palette launched first — in June — followed by Alien in November.

Fans weren’t too thrilled with the makeup artist’s decision to discontinue the palettes. One fan tweeted, “The Alien Palette was in the top 5 for best JSC eyeshadow palettes. It was the only thing I was looking forward to as I was going to order it for my birthday whenever it got restocked. 2020 sucks already and everything is dead.”

Another responded to the makeup artist’s tweet, “Noooooooo I won’t be able to complete my palette collection without alien.”

Other fans are hoping the two palettes show up in a mystery box, which is like a grab bag of sorts. Shoppers choose from three tiers, the smallest of which includes a box containing 3 products and the largest, 8. One makeup lover speculated, “So does that mean the V-Day Mystery boxes will have alien in them?”

And one social media-user begged, “Please please please tell me alien might show up in a mystery box? Or are they completely gone?”

Fans are upset to see the beloved eyeshadow palettes go, but others are more focused on upcoming launches, one being a restock of the Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star collection. The Conspiracy Collection was unveiled in November, but sold out within hours.

But a restock is in the works and coming soon, according to star. On November 4, 2019, he tweeted, “FULL collection restock will happen early 2020!”

