



Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson launched their long-awaited collection on November 1 and the line’s two colorful eyeshadow palettes sold out faster than you can say “conspiracy.”

But some fans were surprised to discover hair-like fibers in their shadow pans. When customer service didn’t react fast enough, they took to social media to get an answer from the founder himself.

One social media user shared a video plucking the aforementioned hair out of a pink eyeshadow pan on November 10. “Hey Jeffree, I love the #ConspiracyPalette but I was swatching ‘pig-ment’ and found a hair like material in it. I just wanted to address the issue and hopefully get it resolved.” Another user experienced the same problem on November 22 and Tweeted, “Just found this in my #ShaneXJeffreeStar Conspiracy palette. I just emailed customer support @JeffreeStar I’ll add another pic of the hair below.”

In response to the mentions on Twitter, the entrepreneur shared an update about the issue on November 22. He wrote, “Hey everyone, it’s come to our attention that a few dozen people out of 1.1 million palettes produced, have a few ribbon fibers embedded in their products. The lab has done a full investigation and we found the issue. I pride myself on quality and fully apologize for this error.”

For full transparency, the beauty vlogger shared a letter from cosmetic chemists detailing what happened. According to the document, the strands are not hair, but pressing ribbon fibers, which are used to help transfer the shades into the pans and perfect its texture. While the cosmetic experts deem them safe and “nontoxic,” Star promises that the issue will be resolved.

Star Tweeted, “Anyone that has ANY product issues with any JSC product, my customer service team is available Monday to Friday Palettes that were affected, we have sent out new ones and also given a full refund because that does not reflect how my brand should be represented.”

If you missed out on purchasing something from the Conspiracy Collection the first time around, the entire collection will be restocked early 2020 — hopefully pressed ribbon fiber-free.