Now that filming season 3 of And Just Like That has officially commenced, the show’s fabulously impractical outfits are back on our radar.

Most recently, on Monday, May 20, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted wearing a massive gingham hat while filming a scene with co-star Sarita Choudhury in Washington Square Park. On a Wednesday, May 22, segment on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager joked that the hat reminds her of a video game character.

“Did you ever play Super Mario Brothers when you were little?” Bush Hager, 42, asked her co-host, Hoda Kotb. After wondering aloud which character wears a giant hat, an off-camera crew member told her she was thinking of Toad.

Toad, one of the main Super Mario Brothers characters, is known for wearing a large red and white mushroom-like polka dotted hat.

Related: Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Iconic ‘Sex and the City’ Outfits Sex and the City fans love to say that New York City is the show’s fifth main character, and if that’s true, then fashion is the sixth. Legendary stylist Patricia Field served as the show’s costume designer, earning an Emmy for her work on the series in 2002. Sarah Jessica Parker, who played leading lady […]

“It’s so interesting because she is super fashionable, but she’s a person, she’s playing a character,” Bush Hager continued. “She’s super fashionable, but her character takes it …”

“Next level,” Kotb, 59, concluded.

The hat that Parker, 59, wore is called The Cloud Hat. Designed by Maryam Keyhani, it features an orange and white gingham print and a voluminous shape that ballooned upwards before falling on her shoulders. Two white ribbon straps hung loosely at either side of the hat as Parker strolled through the park, ice cream in hand.

She paired the conspicuous accessory with an Ossie Clark “traffic light” dress from 1970. The vintage frock featured a pink, cream, blue and mauve tiered color block design and buttons down the front. Parker accessorized this with white Dr. Scholl’s sandals and a Pierre Cardin monogrammed crossbody bag.

Choudhury, 57, looked sleek as she walked next to Parker in a pastel pink halter neck jumpsuit. She accessorized this with a large metallic purse, peep-toe heels and oversized sunglasses.