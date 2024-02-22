Surprise! Jenna Bush Hager is her own stylist.

The 42-year-old TV personality revealed she’s the brains behind her fashion choices after fans told her to “fire” her stylists.

“I think people think because we work on television that I have a stylist and I have to say, ‘I would be firing myself,’” Bush Hager told InStyle in a Monday, February 22, interview. “Or if they’re like, ‘We love your look. Can you send us where you got it from? Can you ask your stylist?’”

When it comes to planning her “classic, laid-back, and bohemian” outfits, Bush Hager is a “last minute” gal. “I hate this about myself,” she joked, adding that unless she’s dressing for a “special” occasion, she wants “things to look effortless.” Her typical wardrobe includes sleek blazers, jeans and blouses.

Bush Hager noted that if she wants to “look put together,” she converses with her sister, Barbara Bush. “I’ll really think about my outfit,” she said, adding that she borrows pieces from designer friends.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

One of her favorite designers is Veronica Beard, a label that carries timeless pieces including button-down tops, stylish sweaters, simplistic dresses and more.

Besides classic outfits, Bush Hager occasionally spices up her wardrobe with ensembles including floral sets, vibrant dresses and even costumes while appearing on Today. In order to keep her wardrobe fresh and wear “something different every single day,” Bush Hager relies on Rent the Runway.

One of Bush Hager’s most noteworthy looks came at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, when she slipped into a cherry red Lela Rose dress, featuring short sleeves, a tiered skirt and intricate buttons. She elevated her getup with strappy silver heels and gold bracelets from Tiffany & Co. her blonde hair was parted down the middle and straightened.