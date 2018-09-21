Anyone who has had to get ready for a formal event will tell you it’s a saga. And the stars, they do it more than anyone else, so you’d imagine that they have their routines down pat. Turns out, they have their red carpet rituals refined and some funny quips about prep too.

We caught up with the likes of Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash, Jenna Dewan and Debra Messing as well as a ton of other celebrities at the 2018 TV Industry Advocacy Awards on September 16 and they spilled the tea on how they get ready. From the funniest answers to some serious getting ready jams inspo, watch all of their interviews here!

Some celebs like Cassie Scerbo, Madchen Amick and Patricia Heaton are super practical: the key to their routines is their beauty and fashion pros. “You’ve gotta try to get your favorite glam team together and fight over them with other people who want to use them on the same night,” says Amick.

Honoree Wendi Mclendon-Covey has more practical advice though. “Oh gosh, you need to sleep with a humidifier on for like a week before. Or at least the night before,” she insists.

Meanwhile, Laverne Cox had a unique ritual for the evening that included working out and getting an MRI. And Niecy Nash? Her lol-worthy response is, “I make love to my husband and drink champagne.”

TV chef Sandra Lee also had a sense of humor about the pre-red carpet process telling Us, “I take Gas-X. I’m just kidding! Debra Messing is right behind me so I had to something funny!”

Speaking of Messing, she tells Us, “I just like to really take my time, because I don’t take these nights for granted. I have my hair and makeup team that I’ve used forever come over early— it’s an excuse for friends to get together and laugh.”

And red carpet pro Jenna Dewan explains that the glam process is like a pit stop for race cars. “I just sit there and boom!”

OK so glam squads aside, another key red carpet readiness component is tunes. While Cox tells Us that she listened to Drake and Nicki Minaj while getting ready, while Dewan picked Erykah Badu as her pre-show singer of choice and likes anything that “lifts the mood.”

As for Wendi Mclendon-Covey, well her answer was as funny as you would expect. “I need background noise always, so for better or worse, I always have the Real Housewives on.”

For more of the stars’ pre-red carpet preparation rituals, watch the full interview here!

