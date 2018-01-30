You glow girl! Jenna Dewan Tatum has it all — including the most luminous skin we’ve ever laid eyes on. The World of Dance host posted a snapshot of herself to her Instagram account showing off her luminous skin and healthy flush — and it did not go unnoticed.

First thing’s first: we love how the Step Up actress looked gorgeous but was also self-deprecating about the matter. Dewan captioned the glowing pic, “Always making sure i glow like a glazed donut 😂 even with 4 hrs sleep🤦🏽‍♀️ love you glam fam@patrickta@kristin_ess.” The dance pro may be getting a good laugh at her own expense, but, aside from appreciating her glam squad, Patrick Ta and Kristin Ess, she does make a good point. Rule of thumb: if you are exhausted, reach for luminous and glowing formulations to give life back to lackluster skin.

For example, if you were crunched for time and sleep deprived, don’t reach for a mattifying primer. Instead, grab your favorite glow drops or radiance primer because the reflected light particles will make you look bright and peppy. Our choice of late: Becca Backlight Priming Face Filter.

Once you’ve brightened your complexion, you’ll likely feel that you need less help. And while concealer under bags might seem like the cure-all, we’d be inclined to say that fluttery, natural lashes and a healthy rosy blush is more likely to make you look refreshed than simple concealer. When in doubt, go for the makeup methods that seem most youthful. For these tricky moments, Team Stylish is into a good cream blush — and we’ve been obsessed with Milk Makeup Holographic Highlighter in Stardust to give us that glow that looks like you’ve been on a brisk walk. As for lashes — don’t go for something heavy, instead go for a mascara formulation that leaves your lids with soft flutter, for example, Gigi x Maybelline West Coast Glow Lash Sensational Mascara.

Et voila! You’ll be glowing and glazed, just like Jenna Dewan Tatum. Sadly, Channing Tatum doesn’t come as the prize of this life lesson.

