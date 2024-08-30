Jenna Ortega slayed another Beetlejuice-themed outfit.

Ortega, 21, stepped out in a custom Harris Reed gown at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere in London on Thursday, August 29. Her gown featured a structured circular neckline complete with built-in cups, a fitted peplum top and a teal-and-black skirt. Ortega accessorized with a white purse in the shape of Beetlejuice’s house, black velvet gloves, diamond earrings and Brandon Blackwood heels.

For glam, Ortega donned soft makeup including rosy cheeks, terra-cotta lips, mascara and winged eyeliner. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and slicked down in a straightened style.

At the premiere, the Wednesday actress posed with Winona Ryder, who plays Lydia Deetz, her onscreen mom. Ryder, 52, stunned in a black custom Prada dress featuring a scoop neck, long sleeves and a pleated midi skirt complete with a sequin lining.

Ryder’s makeup featured black eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow and long lashes. She styled her brunette hair in an updo featuring a bun with her ends poking out and straightened bangs.

This isn’t the first time Ortega, who plays Astrid Deetz in the movie, has rocked a Beetlejuice-inspired accessory. Earlier this month, she wore a Thom Browne ensemble resembling Ryder’s costume in the 1988 movie. Her get-up consisted of a navy blue cardigan featuring gold embroidery on her chest, a collared blouse and a plaid green skirt. She teamed the look with a book-shaped purse that read, “Handbag for the recently deceased,” referencing the Beetlejuice guidebook for new spirits in the afterlife.

Ortega again slayed a Beetlejuice look at the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday, August 28, when she wore a red custom Christian Dior gown reminiscent of Lydia’s wedding dress from the 1988 film.

At the time, Ortega twinned with Ryder, who wore an identical skirt in black. She completed her look with a cropped blazer and matching vest.