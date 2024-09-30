Jennifer Aniston set the record straight on one of her most famous outfits on Friends.
Aniston, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, to settle a debate on the color of Rachel Green’s outfit from season 3 episode 2 of Friends, “The One Where No One’s Ready.”
“For the record, the dress was mint green,” Aniston wrote over a photo of herself in the dress, reposted from the official Max account, which showed the series in HD vs. 4K, a newer, higher resolution. In the HD shot, Aniston’s dress, which featured thin straps, a square neckline and a thigh-high slit, appeared to be a pastel green shade. In the 4K image, the design looked pale blue.
The color difference quickly made fans question if the dress was blue all along. “Ok what’s the real color of that dress?🤔” one wrote, as another added, “Wait, the dress wasn’t green, was my life a lie.” More wondered, “How does 4K change clothing color though lol,” and “Is the dress blue or green?” (4K is known to enhance shades because of the 1 billion colors used, compared to 16 million used in HD.)
Friends, which also stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry, recently celebrated their 30th anniversary earlier this month. To celebrate, Max released the show in 4K resolution.
This isn’t the first time Aniston has gone viral with a look. Earlier this month, she slayed at the 2024 Emmys in a beaded Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a strapless neckline, a fitted silhouette and a sheer skirt.
Aniston teamed the look with a diamond bracelet and ring and a nude manicure. For glam, she donned long lashes and pink lips, as well as a straight blow out.
That evening, Aniston was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Alex Levy in the Morning Show, but she ultimately lost to Shōgun’s Anna Sawai.