Jennifer Aniston has the perfect fix for super tight clothes: stretch them out.

Aniston, 54, took to Instagram on Monday, December 11, to share a video taken on the set of her Variety cover shoot, which showed her pulling on the hem of her fitted black leather shorts. As she tugged at the bottoms, she did a deep squat — hoping to loosen the garment further.

Afterward, she joined Reese Witherspoon in a studio where the two danced and smiled widely as a photographer snapped away. Aniston teamed her shorts with sheer tights, a black knit button-up shirt and pointed-toe slingback heels. Witherspoon, 47, for her part, also wore black, opting for a dress shirt and a figure-flattering pencil skirt. Both women wore their blonde hair down. Aniston donned curls, and Witherspoon rocked a voluminous blowout.

In the issue, which hit newsstands and debuted online on Monday, Aniston and Witherspoon opened up about their Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show — on which Witherspoon and Aniston both serve as executive producers.

“We’ve been in each other’s lives for 20-something years,” Aniston said of working with Witherspoon on The Morning Show and beyond. The duo famously portrayed sisters on Friends. (Aniston starred as breakout star Rachel Green and Witherspoon appeared in one episode as her younger sister, Jill Green.)

“It’s just in our DNA that we are collaborators. We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything,” Aniston said in the Variety profile.

Witherspoon echoed similar sentiments, sharing, “There’s a comfort in that. It’s just a mutual respect and years of experience. And I think we’re both incredulous that we’re both still kicking around! That we’re still working at this level is such a privilege. It’s an honor to get to contribute to something that’s really speaking about the world we live in nowadays.”

On The Morning Show, Aniston portrays anchor Alex Levy and Witherspoon plays reporter-turned-anchor Bradley Jackson. The show examines the characters and culture behind the fictional news network UBA. (The cast also includes Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, Karen Pittman and more.)

Ahead of their Variety cover, Aniston and Witherspoon attended the Tastemaker Cocktail Reception in honor of the hit show on Thursday, December 7. Aniston gave Us major holiday inspiration in a strapless bow-adorned jumpsuit, and Witherspoon looked lively in a crystal-adorned crewneck with a tweed black skirt.