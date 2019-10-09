



In her Variety cover story, Jennifer Aniston opened up about the Me Too movement, revealing her unpleasant experience with Harvey Weinstein.

During the interview, the 50-year-old recalled the one movie she made with the Hollywood mogul, Derailed (which also starred Clive Owen). While working on the film, Aniston said that Weinstein had tried to pressure her into wearing a dress from his then-wife Georgina Chapman’s clothing line, Marchesa.

“I remember, right when Georgina’s clothing line Marchesa was starting, that’s when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting. He’d be like ‘Ok, so I’d like you to wear one of these to the premiere,’” she said. “I went through the book and at the time, it wasn’t what it is today. It was not for me. He was like, ‘You have to wear the dress.’ That was my only bullying. And I was like, ‘No, I will not wear the dress.'”

When the interviewer asked if he had just accepted this, she responded, “What was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it?’”

Although that was the only real incident that was directed at her, she also shared a story that is proof of his “entitled and piggish behavior.”

“There was the premiere dinner. I remember I was sitting at the dinner table with Clive and our producers, and a friend of mine was sitting with me. And he literally came to the table and said to my friend: ‘Get up!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And so my friend got up and moved and Harvey sat down.”

This isn’t the first time an A-lister has accused Weinstein of forcing them to wear Marchesa. Back when the Weinstein scandal first came to light in 2017, reports from insiders revealed that stars like Sienna Miller and Felicity Huffman were coerced into wearing designs from his now ex-wife on the red carpet.

