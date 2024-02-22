Jennifer Aniston’s closet resembles a department store.

Aniston, 55, shared a series of images via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, that showed her getting ready for the People’s Choice Awards inside her enormous wardrobe.

Aniston, her entire glam squad, ring lights and other equipment fit comfortably in the massive room as the actress got dolled up in the vintage Tom Ford for Gucci frock she wore at the Sunday, February 18, ceremony. The expansive space is equipped with a mirror-lined hallway, sprawling corridors that house her luxury items and a full rack of crisp white T-shirts. She also has an island and a lounge area completed with upholstered chairs.

“Taking in all the love from the night @peopleschoice and @adamsandler you will always be an icon in my eyes,” Aniston captioned the social media post.

After skipping the red carpet, Aniston presented Sandler, 57, with the People’s Icon Award.

“Being his friend has been one of the great joys of my life,” Aniston said. “I’m proud to honor him tonight and I’d happily keep honoring him for decades and decades to come because he deserves all the love in the world, all right? Come on, it’s the Sandman!”

As Sandler took the stage, he thanked the Morning Show star. “First of all, Aniston, I love you so much, and I know you don’t love doing stuff like this. You’re OK?” he asked.

“I just get nervous!” Aniston replied, assuring him she was fine.

In his acceptance speech, Sandler joked he was not surprised to receive the honor.

“I have to admit, three words keep popping into my head right now: about friggin’ time,” he quipped. “For decades, Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench with his legs wide open, radiating sensuality, finger-licking desirability and a slight him of man bulge, tastefully displayed for his, her or they’s pleasure. But now that this award has finally been bestowed upon me, it will sit proudly on my nightstand where it will witness many feats of gymnastics performed gently on my fine as hell wife Jaquelina.”

Sandler was on hand in November 2019 to present Aniston with her People’s Icon Award. In his speech, he introduced his Murder Mystery costar and friend as “an incredible, caring role model with the biggest heart,” adding, “She’s exactly the way you think she is, everybody.”