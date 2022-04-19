Heaven scent! Jennifer Fisher, the jewelry designer behind Hollywood’s favorite hoops (her styles are worn on the regular by Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys, Simone Ashley and more stars) just launched her first fragrance — and it’s destined to become as popular as her eponymous bling.

Aptly called My Scent, the unique blend of pure liquid essential oils is housed in a tiny glass roll-on and boasts sultry-sweet hints of vanilla, sandalwood, tonka bean, pear and coconut.

While fragrance isn’t the brand’s first pivot — the mom of two leaned into culinary influencing during the pandemic, has created a line of seasoned salts and collaborated with CB2 on a home design collection — it offers a new way to accessorize, albeit a decidedly personal one.

Stylish sat down with the California native to hear her personal backstory on the formula, the format and exactly how to make a statement through scent (hint: it involves applying it to a surprisingly intimate area!)

Us: Tell Us about the fragrance — why did you choose these notes?

Jennifer Fisher: My entire life I’ve always looked for the perfect combination of a vanilla coconut, which brings me back to my childhood living in Santa Barbara. I’ve never been able to find that combination of beach and a sweet that isn’t too sweet. I’ve had to combine three to five scents daily to try to get to where I want to be. My entire life I’ve worn vanilla fragrance so much so that my computer password had vanilla in it. Since High School vanilla has been my thing. Finding a scent that was a combination between a fresh baked cookie and surf wax from the beach is what I’ve always wanted.

Us: Why the roll-on?

JF: I am a busy woman and constantly on the go from day to night. I was never one to throw a spray bottle of perfume into my bag, it doesn’t seem right to me. I wanted to create something that works on the go as we are all very busy! Whether it’s after work or post workout, it’s in your bag and you can always have My Scent with you.

Us: How do you think fragrance relates to hoops – is it an essential accessory of sorts?

JF: I have been designing jewelry for 17 years. Everybody needs a scent. It felt natural in the evolution of the brand. We’ve gone into lifestyle, expanded into the culinary world, and it felt like an honest direction. I’m trying to really listen to our customer base and there were people that I have met throughout the years that ask what scent I wear. I try to stay true to not only what I like, but what I feel like our customers are looking for. I think fragrance and jewelry are incredibly intertwined and something I want to champion as a brand. We create jewelry that is an extension of personal style, it’s my feeling that our fragrance can do the same thing or even more!

Us: I love the name – My Scent – it’s your signature fragrance. Have you always been a signature scent person? What fragrances have you worn at different times in your life?

JF: To be honest, I have gone back and forth. When I was in high school, I was wearing more floral fragrances. At one point of my life, I was a Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille girl, but to be perfectly honest it never felt right, and I was always still combining multiple scents. I would find more natural coconut scents that I would then combine with more commercial scents. It was always a combination of different coconut and vanilla scents to make one that felt right for me.

Us: What do you think a woman’s fragrance says about her?

JF: It says everything. Fragrance is even more personal than jewelry. Your scent is like your personal marker. You want to walk into a room and have people not only notice you but also notice what you smell like.

Us: How do you get your scent to last? Any hacks for applying it?

JF: Because My Scent is made from pure liquid essential oils, it’s hydrating, so it lasts. It gives your skin a smooth feeling. It’s a powerful, long-lasting scent on the skin but it’s not overpowering. I like to apply My Scent to the wrists, the neck, and the back of the knees.