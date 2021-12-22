So sweet! Kourtney Kardashian just got new jewelry dedicated to fiancé Travis Barker — and it’s as luxe as it gets.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder shared photos of the two necklaces to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 21. First, she posted a selfie wearing the eye-catching bling, followed by a close-up flat lay so her 155 million followers could get a better look.

Per the photograph, Kardashian’s two new necklaces feature pendants spelling out the Blink-182 drummer’s initials: TB. She wears them layered, so that the “T” sits above the “B” on her chest.

The necklaces are from fine jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher. According to an Instagram post from the brand, the layered designs are comprised of the label’s Large Gothic Letter “T” Pendant with Pave White Diamonds in White Gold ($6,600) on a 14” Micro Link Chain ($230) and Large Gothic Letter “B” Pendant in White Gold ($1,040) on a 17” Micro Link Chain ($275).

Kardashian’s fashion stylist Dani Michelle seemingly gifted her client the necklaces for the holidays. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote “OMG” as a text overlay on her Instagram Story, adding a red heart emoji and the style expert’s social media handle.

While Kardashian has jewelry dedicated to her future husband, he has tattoos. In May, the reality star tattooed Barker, etching “I love you” into his forearm in her handwriting. One month prior, he got “Kourtney” tattooed above his left nipple.

And that’s not all. In October, he got Kardashian’s pout tattooed onto his arm. Ahead of the appointment, the performer had Kardashian press her lips up against a piece of paper to ensure the design turned out accurate.

The happy couple got engaged in October after less than one year of dating. The drummer got down on one knee at Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, baring a bauble that’s estimated to be 15 carats.

Kardashian and Barker were first linked in late 2020 and Us Weekly confirmed the romance in January.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” an insider told Us at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Keep scrolling to see — or shop! — Kardashian’s exact Jennifer Fisher jewelry!