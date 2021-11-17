Jennifer Lawrence ‘Accidentally Inhaled’ Her Nose Ring Filming ‘Don’t Look Up’

Piercing problems! Jennifer Lawrence totally transformed her appearance for her new role in the Netflix comedy film Don’t Look Up — but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

The 31-year-old actress, who plays an astronomer named Kate Dibiasky, rocked two nose rings during the duration of the filming. And let’s just say it led to some, erm, interesting interactions on set.

“We kinda decided that Kate is that type to be fierce and ‘notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat’ kind of lady,” the Silver Lining Playbook actress revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair. “And the nose rings … one just kind of hangs in. One is magnet,”

While such an addition went well with the character’s vibe, it also led to quite the embarrassing moment (well, moments) with her costar Leonardo DiCaprio. “Many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio,” she told the outlet.

Fake piercings may have led to an unforgettable spitting-out-a-nose-ring situation with the 47-year-old actor, but added bling wasn’t the only thing that went in to her glam.

Lawrence also wore an auburn wig as part of her transformation. “We tried different hair shapes, different wigs and then this one — as hideous as it may be to some people — I was just like, ‘Oh there she is,’” the actress said while breaking down her beauty look.

Then, of course, there’s her very defined cat eye situation, which is “a lot harder than it looks” to execute. “My makeup artists would remind me every morning because my eyes are not the same, apparently,” she pointed out.

Lawrence’s interaction with DiCaprio may have been the most unexpected, but she also found herself in scenes with a handful of other big names. The movie, which is about two astronomers that discover a comet is headed toward earth, also stars Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and more.

The Hunger Games actress’ favorite interaction however was with the one and only Ariana Grande. In fact, she says that meeting the r.e.m. beauty founder was “one of the coolest days” of her life. “I took a picture with her. I looked like a radio contest winner,” she joked.

Filming with Jonah Hill was also a high point, as it was filled with lots of laughs. “We one time dedicated an entire day to him just improving insults at me. It was amazing. He’s a comedic master,” she said.