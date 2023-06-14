Jennifer Lawrence Wows in the Cutest Shirtdress and Belt Combo

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Lawrence is putting a new spin on timeless classics. The 32-year-old Hunger Games star was a true example of effortlessly chic beauty as she posed for photos at the premiere of her new movie, No Hard Feelings, in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 14.

The Oscar winner donned a long-sleeve, button-up mini shirtdress in white with a pleated fit-and-flare design, cinching her waist with a wide black belt. The belt had two buckles, and she cuffed the sleeves of the dress, leaving just a few buttons undone up top. She looked fresh and radiant, and we wanted the same for ourselves!

Get the Lyaner Down Pleated Long-Sleeve Flared Mini Shirtdress for just $35 at Amazon! Add on the Kajeer Elastic Wide Waist Belt for $12! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

With both this Lyaner shirtdress and this Kajeer belt, you can beautifully channel Lawrence’s look — and for under $50 total. They’re both on Prime too! We love how the dress’ design already cinches the waist though, so if you ever want to lose that extra accessory, especially on a super hot day, you totally can without regrets.

The belt is wonderfully similar to Lawrence’s, from the width to the double belt buckles. You could also wear this belt over blazers, slip dresses or even oversized tees. Such an easy way to elevate your look and add versatility to your wardrobe! It comes in brown and white too, in case you want to grab a few!

