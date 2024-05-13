Your account
Jennifer Lawrence Shows Skin in Leggy Black Gown at 2024 GLAAD Media Awards

Jennifer Lawrence. Gotham/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lawrence gave Us leg at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards.

Lawrence, 33, stepped out in an Alaïa gown at the Saturday, May 11, awards, held in New York City. The plunging design featured a halter top and a flowy skirt complete with a thigh-high slit. The actress elevated her ensemble with sparkly jewelry including chunky gold earrings from Jennifer Meyer and a cuff from Anita Ko. She completed her look with strappy heels and a black clutch.

For glam, Lawrence donned a full beat including filled-in eyebrows, sparkly eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. Her honey blonde hair was parted down the side and styled in Old Hollywood curls.

Lawrence wasn’t the only star who graced the red carpet on Saturday. Uma Thurman also showed off her style in a fabulous getup featuring a cropped white blazer and a billowing skirt. Her tiered frock was complete with ruffles at her hips and tulle embellishments. The bottom layer of her dress was finished with rainbow stripes, representing the LGBTQ+ community. She accessorized with dainty necklaces, diamond stud earrings, a gold bracelet and a matching ring.

Thurman’s makeup included wispy eyelashes, rosy cheeks and bright red lips. Her blonde tresses were swept back into a chic updo.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Each year, the awards honor the media for representing the LGBTQ+ community and issues that affect their lives. Since 1990, the Awards have become the largest LGBTQ+ celebration in the world, per GLAAD. The awards also held a ceremony in Los Angeles in March. Stars including Kate Hudson, Niecy Nash, Melanie Lynskey, Sydney Sweeney, Chloe Bailey and more attended the awards.

Hudson, 45, dazzled Us in a ruffled boho dress as Nash, 54, sparkled in a cheery red sequin gown.

Jennifer Lawrence

