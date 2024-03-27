Your account
Stylish

Jennifer Lawrence's Stylist Says Her Recent Style Transformation Is 'High-Fashion and Intentional'

By
Jennifer Lawrences Stylist Details Style Transformation as High Fashion and Intentional
Jennifer Lawrence Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images

Jamie Mizrahi, the woman behind Jennifer Lawrence’s recent style transformation, is revealing the thought process behind her new elevated look.

“There has been a consciousness to peel back and push forward in ways that feel high-fashion and intentional,” Mizrahi told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, March 27.

The pair officially began working together in 2023. Their professional partnership resulted in Lawrence becoming the poster child for quiet luxury. These days, when she’s not gracing the red carpet in an elegant Dior gown, Lawrence can be seen walking the streets of New York City in trench coats by The Row and luxurious cashmere jumpers by brands like Toteme and Bottega Veneta.

Mizrahi went on to reveal some of her favorite looks that she has dressed the 33-year-old actress in over the past year.

Jennifer Lawrence Won 2023 in Street Style

Jennifer Lawrence Won 2023 With Her Street Style

“My favorite look was Jen in the red Dior at Cannes,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I also loved her gray street style outfit where she was wearing The Row and Elsa Peretti.”

Jennifer Lawrences Stylist Details Style Transformation as High Fashion and Intentional
Jennifer Lawrence Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lawrence wore the red Dior gown to the premiere of Anatomy of a Fall at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. Its cinched in waist, pleated skirt and matching shawl made for the perfect marriage between quiet luxury and old Hollywood glamor.

Despite all of the hard work that has gone into revamping Lawrence’s image, the actress values simplicity and efficiency when it comes to getting ready.

“I always think it’s elegant to get ready quickly,” Lawrence told The Kit in October 2023. “This is weird, but in Eyes Wide Shut when Nicole Kidman has her hair up and she has glasses on, and then she takes her hair down and takes off her glasses, it’s like [this moment of] effortless beauty.”

