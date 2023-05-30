Jennifer Lopez Rocks a Cropped Black Cardigan — Get the Look for Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nobody does it like Jenny from the Block! Jennifer Lopez is the style icon of all style icons. From her game-changing green Versace dress to even her most casual looks, the multitalented star doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion. Even just the other day, she wore a simple cardigan that left Us instantly obsessed!

J. Lo was spotted out window shopping with a friend in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, May 28. She wore a simple white scoop-neck top, baggy black pants, loafers and a cropped black ribbed cardigan with contrasting buttons. The open sweater acted as the perfect outfit finisher for her Memorial Day weekend moment. We knew something similar could help elevate many of our own looks as well — so we searched until we found it!

Get the Exchic Cropped Bolero O-Neck Cardigan Sweater for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Finding a black cardigan is easy, but finding a cropped style with white buttons was the challenge. We wanted those good reviews too, not to mention an affordable price. We knew we struck gold when we spotted this Exchic cardigan. It even has the same style of O-neckline!

This soft, comfy cardigan is going to be an irreplaceable part of your wardrobe, whether you pair it with a white top like Lopez or maybe with a colorful, printed romper or sleek, silky slip dress. It’s available in 11 other colors as well!

Get the Exchic Cropped Bolero O-Neck Cardigan Sweater for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more black cardigans we love:

Looking for something else? Explore more cardigans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: