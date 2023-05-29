Kate Hudson Proves That All-Black Outfits Work for Spring and Summer Too

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bright colors for spring and summer? Not always! If we’re taking a cue from one of Kate Hudson’s most recent outfits, it’s okay to steer clear of bold pops and bright patterns. If an all-black outfit is calling you, we say to pick up the phone ASAP. The Glass Onion actress assured Us that it’s more than okay. In fact, it’s encouraged!

Hudson was photographed leaving A-list hotspot Giorgio Baldi after dinner on Wednesday, May 24, in Santa Monica, California. She wore a long, black, loose and flowy dress, adding on black boots and a black bag, her hair styled up into a messy bun. Her sophisticated, goth glam had Us enthralled — and so, we went shopping!

Get the Mordenmiss Long Baggy Dress With Pockets for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Mordenmiss dress, a highly-rated, wonderfully-priced Amazon find, is serving up the same vibes as Hudson’s dress. Like hers, it has long sleeves, a mock neckline, pockets, a super roomy fit and a long silhouette. Of course, it comes in black too — though you can also grab it in five other colors as well!

Recreating Hudson’s outfit will be simple as long as you own a pair of black boots, as most of us do. If you do want a pop of color, however, we’d love to see this piece with some red heels or perhaps a pair of strappy golden sandals. You can always change things up by adding a belt around the waist too! This long-sleeve piece will be excellent for dinners a la the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress or even breezy summer mornings. Obviously, it will be a hit in the fall and winter too!

