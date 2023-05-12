Channel Ariana Madix’s Red Hot Revenge Dress in This Sultry Maxi

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On May 11, Bravo officially dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules — and needless to say, our jaws hit the floor. Not only did the sneak peek create even more buzz around what’s being dubbed the Super Bowl of reality TV, but we also got to see Ariana Madix rocking her instantly iconic “revenge dress.”

Sure, we’ve all already swooned over the 37-year-old in her red hot reunion look when official promotional photos were released back in April, but seeing it again inspired Us to find our own version to step out in this summer. Luckily, we struck gold with this maxi dress from ANRABESS! It’s flattering, sultry and bound to make any fierce fashionista feel unstoppable.

Get the ANRABESS Bodycon One Shoulder Cutout Maxi Dress for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

We know the dress we found and Madix’s original look have some very obvious differences, but our goal wasn’t to find an exact look-alike. We wanted to snag a frock which exudes the same vivacious vibe, which is exactly what this maxi brings to the table! You can’t tell that the true revenge ensemble is actually a two-piece set, and the cutouts on this dress offer the same effect.

The top and bottom portions are linked together with a ring and show off the midriff beautifully, which is one of the most eye-catching element of Madix’s get-up. It doesn’t show exhibit quite as much skin, instead offering just enough to resemble the revenge dress aesthetic. In fact, we may prefer that this dress has more coverage. As much as we adore the ‘fit Madix wore, it’s certainly a difficult look to pull off!

Get the ANRABESS Bodycon One Shoulder Cutout Maxi Dress for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

And not only that, but the actual attire is also extremely expensive. If you were to buy the top and skirt together, your total would amount to a whopping $1,790. The dress we found is a super small fraction of this cost, and it totally measures up to our inspiration! Whether you’re throwing a Pump Rules party and need a perfect outfit for the occasion or simply want a fresh frock to don this summer, this maxi is an excellent choice!

See it: Get the ANRABESS Bodycon One Shoulder Cutout Maxi Dress for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ANRABESS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!