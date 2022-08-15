Another day, another casual slay from Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking the perfect off-duty look.

The “Get Right” artist, 53, was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, sporting a white oversized button-up on Sunday, August 14. Lopez paired the timeless piece with gray biker shorts and chunky white sneakers — an effortless yet trendy outfit formula. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and a crossbody handbag from Gucci. For her glam, Lopez went with soft makeup and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.

Lopez has been nailing the cozy aesthetic as of late.

Last week, the hitmaker was spotted leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles while wearing a rainbow tie-dye sweatsuit from Ralph Lauren. Lopez paired the look — which saw a resurgence in 2020 due to shoppers leaning on comfortable attire while isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic — with Nike Air Force 1s that featured neon swooshes.

The JLo Beauty founder also wore red sunglasses from Quay and a large green Hermés Birkin bag, giving the relaxed ensemble a high-fashion upgrade. Lopez donned a similar set from the fashion label while out and about in the Big Apple two years ago.

Like her street style, Lopez’s red carpet fashion is noteworthy. For award shows and premieres, the Enough star often rocks figure-hugging dress that show off her curves or whimsical gowns that come in vibrant hues. When it comes to footwear, the actress is known to rock a towering heel from brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Giuseppe Zanotti to name a few. The star can also be seen in looks she designed as her own shoe collection, JLo Jennifer Lopez, is available at DSW.

Lopez previously opened up about her love of fashion in 2019 when she won the Fashion Icon award.

“Receiving an award for the fashion image you put forward is a huge honor,” she said in her acceptance speech at the time, per Vogue.

She went on to share that she learned the “power of fashion” at a young age. “You understand that how people see you is important, and a lot of that is what you wear. But after I started my career and it expanded into movies and music, I learned that it’s much more profound than that,” Lopez said.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer concluded: “Whether it’s in a movie role or a music video that sets a trend for pop culture, or the red carpet, or transcending into a character, or giving you the confidence you need to perform in front of 20,000 people, fashion is about the powerful moments it creates that can inspire you and the world around you.”

