Blast from the past! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be packing on the PDA, wearing tribute jewelry and recreating photo ops from the early aughts, but they don’t love absolutely everything about each other.

Flashback to 2016, and the 52-year-old singer had some choice words about her then ex’s large back tattoo, which depicts a very colorful phoenix rising from the flames.

“It’s awful!,” the Hustlers star told Andy Cohen during Watch What Happens Live in 2016. “And I would tell him that. What are you doing? It has too many colors! His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler.”

Given the clear distaste for the Justice League actor’s ink, it’s no surprise that Bennifer stans took to the Twitter-verse to resurface Lopez’s thoughts on the graphic design. And, all during the actress’ 52nd birthday celebrations in France, no less.

“JLo is going to get Ben Affleck to remove that back tattoo of his. I’m happy for him,” one fan, who clearly agrees with the “On the Floor” singer’s take, said.

“I bet JLo makes Ben keep his shirt on at all times, she does not have the patience for that trash tattoo,” another fan added. And given that Affleck has kept his t-shirt on during yacht outings, she may have a point!

Another fan chimed in: “The funniest thing about JLo & Ben getting back together is that she has publicly & privately laughed at him multiple times about the tattoo he has on his back. Now she gotta look at it every single day. LMAOOOOOOO. And that sh—t is too massive to cover up.”

Lopez may not be a fan of the crazy colorful design, but as of two years ago, Affleck has no intention of removing his ink.

“It’s a Phoenix rising from my ass and I was about to say it represents something really important to me,” he laughed during a 2018 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s meaningful to me. I like it. It’s not something that I sort of kept private. It wasn’t like I was doing photo shoots or whatever. We were two hours north of a city and we didn’t know that paparazzi was there. So they got a picture of my tattoo and the sentiment ran against.”

The haters didn’t both him though. Affleck stood his ground. “I love my tattoo. I don’t care. I’m happy with it. Luckily I’m the one who has it.”