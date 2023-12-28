Jennifer Lopez stunned in a white bikini while soaking up the sun on the beach in St. Barts.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, flaunted her toned abs while she walked on the sand with a pink towel wrapped around her waist on Wednesday, December 27. She paired her simple swimwear with a large straw hat and Valentino sunglasses. She looked to be enjoying a moment of peace while wearing headphones.

Lopez’s fit figure is from years of dedication, and the Hustlers actress exclusively told Us Weekly in March that “fitness is a very important part of my life.”

“I think there’s a positive correlation between exercise and mental health,” she said at the time. “When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we’re naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves.”

Despite her “busy schedule,” the “Love of My Life” artist always breaks a sweat “first thing in the morning,” explaining, “I try to make good choices and balance my time.”

J.Lo has been in the spotlight for over three decades, and her workout regime has modernized along with the singer’s fashion and projects, including her upcoming film This Is Me … Now, which was co-written by her husband, Ben Affleck.

“I’m always evolving and looking for things that keep me excited and motivated,” she explained. “I’m not afraid to challenge myself, so I’m open to pushing myself, which is what I’m doing right now as I rehearse for my new album, [This Is Me… Now].”

While her workouts have evolved, her intense dedication has stayed the same.

“I don’t like doing it later; it’s harder to get there when I have my day going already,” Lopez told Us about her workouts in 2015. “Very rarely will I skip my workout … Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I’m like, ‘Ugh, I can’t do this.’ But I tell myself, ‘Just do it. It’s only an hour.’ It’s just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.”

Lopez is far from a “lazy bum,” and her trainer Tracy Anderson, whom she works out with five days a week, gushed over the “hardworking” A-lister.

“Working out with her, it’s kind of remarkable because she is so hardworking and she has such a good attitude,” Anderson exclusively told Us in 2020. “She’s got great energy. She’s positive and giving. She’s just an awesome woman … She shows up no matter what, she takes the time seriously, she knows her body, she wants to be herself. She knows that putting in the hard work to get her workout in is part of it.”